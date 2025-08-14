Commanders Kliff Kingsbury raves about Deebo Samuel’s competitive edge
The Washington Commanders have only had Deebo Samuel in the building for a short time, but you’d think he has been part of the team for years based on the impact he’s making.
The Commanders knew they were getting a talented playmaker when they traded for him, but according to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, they also got an elite competitor who’s already raising the standard in the locker room.
Washington has been watching Deebo bring his trademark intensity to every drill and showing exactly why he’s one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL.
Setting the Tone in Practice
Kingsbury couldn’t say enough about the mentality Samuel has shown since arriving. From the very first workout, it’s been clear he’s not just going through the motions — he’s setting the tone for everyone around him.
“Just his mentality, how he's been since he got here, the competitive nature and every drill, every rep,” Kingsbury said. “He's the first one in line on all the receiver stuff. It's been awesome.”
That kind of presence matters. It’s not just about catching passes on Sunday; it’s about creating a culture during the week. Younger receivers are seeing a Pro Bowl player attack every rep with energy, and that can only raise the level of the entire group.
A Matchup Problem in Every Sense
Of course, Samuel’s value goes way beyond leadership. Kingsbury lit up when talking about what Deebo brings to the playbook. His ability to line up in the backfield, take handoffs, or catch passes from anywhere on the field turns him into a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare.
“The Deebo, he, I remember being in Arizona just the matchup issue where you don't know what personnel group they're in... That to me is the most exciting thing when it comes to game planning and finding ways to get him touches,” Kingsbury said.
That flexibility means the Commanders can disguise their intentions pre-snap and keep defenses guessing. One play, Samuel could be in the slot. The next, he’s taking a toss out of the backfield. The constant movement forces defenses to make quick decisions — and any hesitation usually leads to big plays.
For Washington, the addition of Deebo Samuel is about more than just one player’s production. It’s about what his presence means for the entire offense.
Samuel’s competitive fire is contagious, and his versatility adds a layer to the offense that wasn’t there before. If the early signs are any indication, he’s going to be one of the biggest reasons Washington’s offense takes a step forward this season.
