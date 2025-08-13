Amon-Ra St. Brown Credits Lions' Defense After Dominating Dolphins
The Detroit Lions dominated the Miami Dolphins in the first of two joint practices Wednesday.
By many accounts, the Lions' offense looked as good if not better than it has all training camp, and at the center of it all was two-time All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
With several excellent one-on-one wins and an outstanding touchdown grab, St. Brown was a star for the Lions' offense in their beatdown of Miami.
Wednesday's practice was the first opportunity for the Lions to practice against a different team, which gave them an opportunity to operate against different looks. Whereas they would normally practice against their own first-team defense that has been solid to this point.
St. Brown credited the Lions' defense for the success that the offense had on Wednesday, praising the work done by new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and his group. While the Lions were doing their thing on one side, the Lions' defense also held serve against Miami's offense.
"We've got a pretty good defense, a tough defense. Going up against them every day is tough," St. Brown said. "We're going up against the same team, they're getting used to our concepts and how we do things. It's pretty much the same team we've had the last few years, Shep's dialing it up. To go against a different defense, it's refreshing, it's something new. We're gonna be going against different guys all year, so we need to get used to it now. It's always fun to go against different guys, compete, see defenses we haven't seen. It's fun."
The Lions had some turbulent moments in Wednesday's practice, such as illegal motion and false start pre-snap penalties and a pair of fumbles. However, the passing attack was humming and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both had solid runs.
While the offense can analyze the tape from Wednesday's practice in a positive light, there are still areas in which to improve. Still, it was an overall solid day for the Lions' offense.
"Any time you're executing, you're catching balls, your run game’s going, you're protecting the quarterback, and you're scoring touchdowns and getting first downs, it always looks good," St. Brown explained. "So we haven't watched the tape yet, but from what I saw out here, it looked pretty solid for us as an offense. There’s always going to be things that we need to clean up. But every day we want to get better. We want to keep getting better. That's the goal. You also want to keep getting better until the end of the season. So as long as we can keep improving, that's the biggest thing.”
St. Brown and the Lions will have an opportunity to prove that Wednesday's performance was no fluke when the two teams square off in joint practices again Thursday.