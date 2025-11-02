All Sun Devils

Recapping Leavitt's 2025 Season

Taking a look at the review of Quarterback Sam Leavitt's 2025 season for Arizona State.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sad news for Arizona State Sun Devil football fans as Quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the remainder of the season due to needing surgery due to a foot injury. This is tough news as Leavitt was not only one of ASU's best players, but brought so much energy and impact to the team. As sad as it is, Leavitt's year is done, so how did he play overall and what is in store for #10 for ASU?

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Mobility

Going back all the way to Leavitt's first game of the season when he faced the NAU Lumberjacks, Leavitt's mobility and ability to create on the run was on full display. In terms of pure running, Leavitt has very good vision and can get to his top speed pretty quickly. He can also make some pretty quick moves as well. Leavitt did not rush as much as predicted, but when he did, he was great.

Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Where Leavitt stepped up his game was just not running, but his ability to throw on the run. One of ASU's highlight moments of the season came against the Texas State Bobcats in Week 3 when Leavitt extended the play to hit Jordyn Tyson. Tyson then took the ball into the endzone for a touchdown. This was an example of many great plays that Leavitt had of throwing on the run, something that he did often and well throughout the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Ball Control

Leavitt's other best trait his ability to control the ball, as he was able to push the ball down the field without putting it in harms way that much. Leavitt had only three interceptions on the season, compared to ten passing touchdowns. Two of these three picks came against Mississippi State in Week 2. Leavitt showed a great ability to make the correct reads on more plays than not and was very decisive with the ball. Leavitt's best example of this was against Texas Tech where he made several big plays against the Red Raiders without turning the ball over.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Completion Percentage

The third and final trait that Leavitt was great at this year was his accuarcy. In general, Leavitt's in accruate throws were nothing that bad. Every QB will miss throws, so it depends on how bad the miss is. In general, Leavitt was close to the target. His best game of this was against TCU, where he had a 69% completion percentage.

Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt
The Future

Leavitt can either enter the NFL Draft or go back to college, both have their pros and cons to them. Whatever Leavitt decides to choose is up to him. While the future may be uncertain, what is certain is that Leavitt is a fighter and a warrior. Watching him play was a treat and he was amazing off the field as he was on it. He was inspiring to many and that will stand true, no matter what the future may hold.

