A Lot on the Line for ASU in Week 3
The Arizona State Sun Devils are only playing their third game of the season; however, this is the game that could determine their season's fate. ASU's matchup against the Texas Bobcats could be season-altering if they were to lose.
ASU losses their ranking
The Sun Devils began the season ranked. However, after their loss in Week 2 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, ASU is currently unranked. Now, to give credit where credit was due, the Bulldogs played a really good game. However, it was a game that ASU should have win by at least double digits. So, the fact that they lost, especially in a sloppy game with many penalties, was not a good showcase at all.
Now given, the Bobcats are 2-0; however, this is a game that the Sun Devils should win by double digits. If the Sun Devils lose, they will go 1-2 in non-conference play, which could harm their chances of making the college football playoff. There is a chance that if they lose this game, it would be hard for them to become ranked against
A Big show for the Offense
ASU's Week 2 loss featured a very sloppy Sun Devils offense. ASU's Quarterback, Sam Leavitt, did not have a great game overall, and the offense overall was very choppy. Even in ASU's Week 1 win against NAU, the offense was not as consistent as fans would have expected
One of the biggest issues is the lack of receivers getting involved. Besides Jordyn Tyson, who has been incredible, the rest of ASU's playmakers have yet to get involved. This game against the Bobcats is a big test for Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Not only to get the other playmakers involved, but to have a clean game. The Bobcats' defense has not looked great, so that is very doable.
Clean game
One of the biggest issues that the Sun Devils have had so far is that of penalties. Through two games, the Sun Devils have had 20 penalties for 142 yards, which is really bad. The thing is, most of these have been procedural or simple things that ASU can fix, so that is the good news.
This leads to the conclusion, overall, ASU does have a lot on the line against the Bobcats, but it is a very winable game for the Sun Devils.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how much is on the line for ASU in Week 3 as they play the Texas State Bobcats. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Week 3story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.