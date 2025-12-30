Surprising Sun Devil Fits Appear in New Mock Drafts

Even though the Super Bowl is not for a couple of weeks, for many who cover the NFL, it is already Mock Draft Season. That is no different for CBS Sports Writer Ryan Wilson. In a recent piece, Wilson had two Sun Devil Football players going in Round 1. So, at this time, what Sun Devils could go Round 1?

Jordyn Tyson

The first Sun Devil mentioned in the piece was receiver Jordyn Tyson. In most mock drafts, people have had Jordyn Tyson go to teams high in the draft such as the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Commanders or the Tennessee Titans.

However, Wilson had Tyson go number twenty to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson says that "Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed, and catch radius to win at all three levels....He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot."

All of what Wilson said is correct about Tyson. What is interesting to note is the fit for Tyson to the Steelers. The Steelers have former Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has had a very good season. Pairing Tyson and Metcalf would be a great duo in the NFL. In an AFC North with a fantastic wide receiver duo in the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, a Metcalf and Tyson duo would be great for the Steelers.

What is interesting to note about Tyson going to the Steelers is that with Metcalf there, Tyson would not be the number one receiver. With other teams, such as the previously mentioned Browns or Titans, Tyson would more than likely be the number one receiver. However, his going to the Steelers would give him the chance to play all over the field, as Wilson said. Overall, Tyson to the Steelers would be a fun but still very effective fit for Pittsburgh.

Max Iheanachor

The second Sun Devil that Wilson had going off the board was not cornerback Keith Abney II or safety Xavion Alford; instead, it was tackle Max Iheanachor. Wilson had Iheanachor going to the New England Patriots, which would be a great fit as New England will try to help protect their young Quarterback, Drake Maye, in the years to come.

The fit is great and makes sense, but what is a bit surprising is to see Iheanachor go in Round 1 in a mock draft. He usually is not in Round 1, so to see him there is cool. Iheanachor has great tools and traits, so it does make sense if a team does want to gamble on him and take a chance and take him high. With the draft coming up, and especially if he has a great combine, Iheanachor could go higher than people think.

Overall, the main takeaway is that ASU has players that can go to a multitude of places and can fit into multiple positions and it will be cool to see how it all goes down in April.

