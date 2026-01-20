Baylor on the outside looking in with the first way-too-early 2026 rankings

With the Indiana Hoosiers knocking off the Miami Hurricanes to win the National Championship on Monday night, college football has officially entered the offseason.

The 2026 season is only seven months away and we are already seeing way-too-early top 25 rankings to get the discussion going for the new season. On3 posted their first version of such rankings on Monday morning with national writers/reporters Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell, Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman all contributing to the rankings.

Baylor receiving votes

The Baylor Bears did not make the initial top 25 but did receive votes along with a dozen other teams. The 2026 season almost feels like a transition year for the Bears despite retaining head coach Dave Aranda, who is 36-37 (24-30 in Big 12) through six seasons. Joe Klanderman, formerly the defensive coordinator for Kansas State the past six seasons, takes over the defense after Baylor finished 87th in total defense in 2025 under Matt Powledge.

The leading tackler from the 2025 defense, Keaton Thomas, transferred to Ole Miss and their second-leading tackler, Devyn Bobby, is headed to the NFL. The defense does return a good bit of talent in safeties Jacob Redding/Tyler Turner, linebacker Kyland Reed, cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr and defensive lineman Devonte Tezino. The portal was good to Baylor defensively as the staff added linebacker Garrick Ponder (Southern Miss), safety Daniel Cobbs (Kansas State), cornerback Devon Jordan (Oklahoma), defensive linemen Kamren Washington/Jamaal Whyce and edge rusher Jordan Mack, to name a few.

DJ Lagway's arrival

The Baylor offense will also have a new look with quarterback Sawyer Robertson headed to the NFL. Aranda and staff recently landed former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway from the Florida Gators to lead the offense. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has a proven track record of developing QBs to produce big numbers, so the hope in Waco is that he can work his magic after Lagway struggled with interceptions in 2025. The offense will also have to replace their leading rusher Bryson Washington (Auburn) and expectations will be high for sophomore Caden Knighten, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a freshman in 2025. Wide receiver/tight end will be an interesting group to watch with the top five receivers (in yards) from the 2025 squad all headed to the NFL.

The coaching staff brought in a good heap of talent via the portal on offense with the additions of wide receivers Hardley Gilmore (Kentucky), Dre’lon Miller (Colorado), Gavin Freeman (Oklahoma State), tight end Tony Livingston (Florida) and offensive linemen Nate Kibble (Texas), Cole Rhett (Toledo) and Yakiri Walker (Memphis).

The rankings featured three of Baylor’s 2026 opponents with Texas Tech at #7, BYU at #13 and Houston at #22. Baylor is slated to start the 2026 season with a rematch versus the Auburn Tigers on September 5th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

