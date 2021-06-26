Stellar, Standard & Subpar: CB Brandon Sebastian

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at defensive back Brandon Sebastian, a senior defensive back looking to become elite in the ACC.

Brandon Sebastian, from Cheshire Academy in West Haven, CT is heading into his final season with the Eagles. He has been a starter for three years, and has become a reliable cornerback for the Eagles. It has been trial by fire for Sebastian, who has been asked to cover some of the most elite wide receivers in the conference, and for the most part has done that admirably.

Last season, he had arguably the biggest play of his career when he took a botched handoff to Travis Etienne and took it 99 yards for a touchdown against Clemson in Death Valley.

ProFootball Focus is not a big fan of Brandon Sebastian, rated the 12th best in coverage (we don't agree with this). They have him rated behind Tate Haynes, and Mike Palmer. He certainly hasn't been perfect, but Sebastian has been very good at times.

But don't let the statistics fool you, Sebastian could become one of the best cover corners in the ACC this season. With other talented corners around him, could this be a breakout season for the senior?

Stellar

Brandon Sebastian becomes the lockdown corner that solidifies the Eagles secondary. Line him up against the best receivers in the conference and he battles game in and game out, and does what a good corner does. He shuts down a side of the field. He ends the season with heavy NFL Draft buzz, and ends up as one of the best corners in the ACC.

Standard

It's another solid season for Sebastian, as he does well against some of the #1 wide receivers he is asked to cover. While he does pretty well, he does get beat from time to time, and some receivers own his number. Ends the season playing well, but does not become a "lock down corner".

Subpar

Doesn't take the next step forward, becoming an average cornerback in the conference. Has moments here and there, but struggles at times as well. Looks to be an undrafted free agent in the NFL Draft.

