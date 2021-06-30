Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: DT Khris Banks

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Khris Banks, a defensive tackle from Temple, who will be looking to find his role in 2021.

Banks comes to Boston College in a rather interesting trajectory. The New Jersey native was originally committed to Steve Addazio and his staff, before he flipped to the Owls and ended up in Temple. Over the past two seasons he has been a regular on the defensive line, playing 13 games for the Owls in 2019 with 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL and three passes defended. 2020, he finished with 18 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and one sack before entering the transfer portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining with the Eagles.

With Luc Bequette gone, Boston College will be looking to fill that second defensive tackle position next to Chibueze Onwuka. Banks joins other tackles such as TJ Rayam, Cam Horsley and Izaiah Henderson as potential starters at the position. What could 2021 hold for transfer? Let's explore three outcomes.

Stellar

Banks jumps up and takes the starting defensive tackle role with Onwuka. He has the experience and skill set to become a strong plug up the middle at roughly 300 pounds. The pair of defensive tackles give BC a solid front line, that improves on the play of 2020 and Banks sets himself up with a big future with the Eagles.

Standard

Banks is a situational player like TJ Rayam was in 2020. He gets in games throughout the season, but most likely is not the starter for a least a majority of the matchups. Makes a few plays here and there, and sets himself up to battle for one of the two starting jobs that could be open in 2022

Subpar

Used sparingly by Tem Lukabu, Banks plays a much smaller role on the Boston College defense. Makes a play here or there, but it looks like Horsley and another defensive tackle will take the reigns and become the starters in 2022.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!