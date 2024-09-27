2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Mike Posma
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Mike Posma.
Posma is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 105 games and tallied 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points. In the 2023-24 season, he went 154-129 (54.4%) in faceoffs as well as recorded a +10 rating.
Prior to joining the Eagles, the 22-year-old spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Tri-City Storm, and Omaha Lancers. In total, he appeared in 86 games and tallied 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points. While with the Lancers, Posma recorded the fourth-most goals (13), the sixth-most assists (13) and tied for the sixth-most points (26).
Other stints the senior has made include North Jersey Avalanche 14U AAA, 15U AAA, and 16U AAA, St. Joseph High, Kent School, and the Yale Jr. Bulldogs 18U AAA teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Mike Posma
Hometown: Pomona, N.Y.
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Number: 12
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6’ 192 lbs
This is an ongoing series from Boston College Eagles On SI. Check out the rest of the men’s hockey Player Profile series here: Eamon Powell | Jacob Fowler | Nolan Joyce | Teddy Stiga | Drew Fortescue | Aidan Hreschuk | Lukas Gustafsson | Ryan Leonard | James Hagens | Michael Hagens.