2026 EDGE Tyler Brewington Opens Up on Recent Boston College Visit
Last weekend, as spring practice came to a close, Boston College welcomed a massive crop of potential prospects, including 2026 edge rusher Tyler Brewington. It was the talented player's first time in Chestnut Hill, and he spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about his experience.
He shared what he learned while in town, opening up on spring practice, and also dove into his relationship with the Bill O'Brien and the coaching staff.
Brewington said of seeing practice, "I learned for the first time what it's like to practice for a big program and how different the tempo is compared to other schools."
So far, throughout his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 230 lb. prospect has been in touch with a variety of smaller northeastern schools such as Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross and more. He says his relationship with Boston College is still new, but he hopes it can grow over the next year.
"Our relationship is still very fresh," Brewington said, "I was contacted by Michael Butler in recruiting and I want to build a relationship with [Jordan Thomas] and the rest of the staff."
Though he plays on both sides of the ball for Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass., he is being recruited by the Eagles staff as an edge rusher, and spent most of his visit with the defensive side of the ball.
Brewington spoke on what impressed him most at practice, saying, "What stuck out was the physicality and work ethic of the defense," he continued, "Fast paced and always 100 miles per hour to the ball."
Finally, the under-the-radar prospect shared his upcoming plans for the summer, mentioning visits to Brown, Fordham, Columbia and Lehigh. While he has yet to draw major interest from the rest of the power four, Brewington has an excellent build for an edge rusher and looks to have massive potential.
As of now, Boston College is in impressive standing with the class of 2026, but adding another player, especially one like Brewington, would further bolster the class.
2026 Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)