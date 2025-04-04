2027 ATH Nathaniel McCormick Shares Thoughts on Upcoming Boston College Visit
Boston College is set to host yet another talented 2027 prospect this month as athlete Nathaniel McCormick announced his plans to make the trip to Chestnut Hill on social media this week.
The versatile, 6-foot-2, 210 lb. athlete will be in town on April 12th to see the Eagles' final spring practice.
He spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about the upcoming trip, opening up on his relationship with the coaching staff as well as sharing his goals for the 2025 football season.
McCormick said the Eagles' staff first reached out in March following his commitment to Phillips Academy Andover in Andover, Mass., a school with many ties to Boston College and the New England area as a whole.
"Boston College first contacted me shortly after I committed to Phillips Andover on March 10th. Andover's staff and Boston College have connections - coach [Charles] Brown has strong ties there and coach O'Brien knows coach [Ernie] Adams from their Patriots days."
Adams, a former New England Patriots assistant who coached alongside O'Brien, is now an assistant coach with the Andover Golden Warriors.
McCormick continued, highlighting which members of the coaching staff have been in contact. "I've been in most frequent contact with coach [Jonathan] DiBiaso and [Michael] Butler, who've both been helpful throughout this early process," he said.
With his trip to Chestnut Hill just over a week away, McCormick laid out what he hopes to learn about while in town, mentioning not only student life, but what Boston College has to offer after graduation.
He said, "I'm looking forward to experience Boston College's campus environment and getting a deeper understanding of their football program." McCormick continued, "What really appeals to me about Boston College is their balanced approach - elite D1 football combined with outstanding academics and a powerful alumni network."
"That combination aligns perfectly with what my family and I value in a college experience."
As for the football aspect of his visit, McCormick said he hopes to spend time with both linebackers and wide receivers, as he will be playing both positions this fall. "During my visit, I hope to spend time with the wide receiver and linebacker coaching staff since I'll be playing both positions at Andover this coming season."
He continued, "I'm eager to understand how BC develops players at these positions and where I might best contribute."
McCormick also spoke on the NFL ties within his family, mentioning several people who have been influential to his football journey. "Football runs deep in my family - my grandfather played center and linebacker for the Redskins and Colts, my uncle was a linebacker at Miami and my father earned Texas high school Hall of Fame honors as a tight end and linebacker. Currently, my brother Max is playing tight end and wide receiver for Georgetown at 6'5" and 245 pounds."
Next, the talented athlete spoke on O'Brien's inaugural season at Boston College, highlighting both the offensive and defensive schemes and how the Eagles were able to find success on both sides of the ball.
He said, "I really enjoyed watching Coach O'Brien's explosive-play mentality on offense, and there's no wonder that the culture at BC must have been growing immensely. I also really appreciate the defensive discipline and the way BC's scheme allows intelligent players to maximize their impact."
"I'm excited to observe BC's practice structure, culture, and coaching techniques during my visit."
McCormick also shared his plans for the upcoming summer, mentioning the potential of more visits, but maintaining focus on his junior season ahead. He said, "I'm in the process of scheduling visits and summer camps with other strong academic and athletic programs that have shown interest. (...) While I'm excited about the recruiting process, my primary focus is a successful transition to Andover this fall and building relationships with my teammates to get Andover the wins it deserves."
As of now, Boston College holds three commitments for the 2027 recruiting class, but has been very active on the recruiting trail. This week alone, the Eagles also welcomed 2027 RB Kennie Leggett for a visit, as well as lined up another with DL Isaac Chukwurah.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- ATH Nathaniel McCormick - April 12