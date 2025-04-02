2026 DL Isaac Chukwurah on Upcoming Boston College Visit, Relationship with Coaching Staff
2026 defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah took to social media this week to announce an upcoming official visit to Boston College. The 6-foot-4, 250 lb. prospect will be in Chestnut Hill on June 13th.
He will not be the only prospect in town; however, as Boston College is also expected to host tight end William Vaughn for a visit on the same weekend as well.
Chukwurah spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about his upcoming visit, sharing what he hopes to learn about the campus as well as opening up on his relationship with the coaching staff.
"I have a great relationship with the coaching staff," Chukwurah said, "I talk to a lot coaches on both sides of the ball and have a strong connection with most of them, especially coach [Jordan] Thomas and coach [Savon] Huggins."
He also explained what he hopes to accomplish with his upcoming June visit, saying, "I want to continue to strengthen my relationship with the coaching staff and see if it's the right fit for me."
Chukwurah spoke on Bill O'Brien's first season as head coach and what he was most impressed by. He highlighted the defensive line play, particularly the edge defenders.
"What stood out to me was how the defensive ends thrived in that defense. To have a top three sack leader in the nation is awesome," the rising senior said. Of course, Chukwurah is referring to none other than former Eagles star Donovan Ezeiruaku who is expected to be drafted at the end of April.
As of now, Boston College holds nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but with plenty of time until players make final decisions, the Eagles are looking for more talent. While Chukwurah is not currently ranked by major recruiting outlets, he holds over 15 scholarship offers and certainly possesses the physical traits of an elite edge defender.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette - June 6-8
- Isaac Chukwurah - June 13