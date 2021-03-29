Boston College Commit Joseph Griffin II Gains MVP Honors At USA Football Combine

Boston College '22 wide receiver commit Joseph Griffin II earned MVP honors for the wide position, at the USA Football Combine that was held in Texas over the weekend.

Griffin, a wide receiver out of Springfield (MA) committed to Jeff Hafley' staff back in November. He also holds offers from Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke and UMass. He currently plays with coveted '23 quarterback William Watson at Springfield Central. In one of his first games of this season, which is being played in the spring, Griffin had seven catches for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Minnechaug High School. You can check out his HUDL film from his most recent game below:

Boston College has a pair of wide receivers committed for '22. Ismael Zamor out of Everett has also committed to Jeff Hafley and his staff. You can find profiles on all recruits that have committed below:

Current Class of 2022

DB Jamal Hood - St. Frances (MD)

QB Peter Delaportas - Pope John II (NJ)

OL Jack Funke- Xaverian Brothers (MA)

OL Noah Clifford - St. Thomas More (CT)

TE Jeremiah Franklin - Walkersville (MD)

TE Matt Ragan - Lawrence Academy (MA)

DT Kwan Williams - McDonogh School (MD)

WR Joseph Griffin II - Springfield Central (MA)

WR Ismael Zamor - Everett (MA)

RB CJ Clinkscales - Buford (GA)

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics