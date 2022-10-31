Cal makes its season men’s basketball debut on Wednesday night with a 7:30 p.m. exhibition game at Haas Pavilion against Division II Chico State.

The Wildcats were 22-5 last season and advanced to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Division II tournament before losing 81-69 to Augusta University.

But the top three scorers from that team and four of the top five have departed, and the Chico roster includes 11 freshmen and sophomores among 16 players.

Chico State has made a habit of testing itself against Pac-12 teams in exhibition play in recent seasons. The Wildcats lost 100-61 at UCLA a year ago, but were competitive in three previous tries, losing by 10 points or fewer to Arizona in 2016 and ’19 and Stanford in 2018.

Cal alum Russ Critchfield, a member of the Bears’ athletic hall of fame who scored nearly 1,400 points in a three-year career ending in 1968, is a second-year volunteer assistant for Chico.

Cal, coming off an unprecedented five consecutive losing seasons, returns with a deeper, more versatile roster.

The Bears open their regular season next Monday, Nov. 7, at home vs. UC Davis.

In the meantime, coach Mark Fox hopes to get a better sense of how his players fit together when they suit up Wednesday night.

Any team in Cal’s situation is going to have more questions than answers, so we’re posing one question about each of the Bears’ scholarship players:

SAM ALAJIKI, sophomore forward: The 6-7, 230-pound native of Dundalk, Ireland showed flashes of athleticism and 3-point shooting prowess last year. But like a like a lot of freshmen, he didn’t show those attributes on a regular basis. Can Alajiki become consistent enough to find a spot in the regular rotation or perhaps in the starting lineup?

OBINNA ANYANWU, sophomore forward: Anyanwu played an average of 5 minutes over 24 games so we don’t really know what he can do. The coaching staff likes his potential. Is he ready to make a push for playing time this season and what does he bring to the game?

DEVIN ASKEW, junior guard: A high-level recruit, Askew started 20 games as a freshman at Kentucky then played mostly off the bench in one season at Texas. Cal can definitely benefit if Askew shows he’s a scorer. Has he found a home at Cal and is he ready to display the potential at either guard position that made him such a sought-after prospect?

MONTY BOWSER, redshirt-sophomore forward: Bowser was never a ready-made college player but a prospect who needed development. He played in 17 games as a true freshmen then missed all of last season due to injury. Will he be ready to play his way into the rotation or do those setback mean he needs more seasoning?

JOEL BROWN, senior point guard: Cal’s starting point guard and the team’s best perimeter defender a year ago, Brown may share that position this season with Askew and Clayton. How will that look? Will Fox be able to play more than one of them at a time? And can Brown — a 47-percent career foul shooter who reportedly made 48 of 50 free throws during a recent practice session — translate that progress to game nights?

JALEN CELESTINE, junior guard: The Bears’ top returning scorer at 7.5 points per game, the 6-7 Celestine is sidelined following offseason knee surgery until at least sometime in December (perhaps longer). The pressing question: When does he return?

DeJUAN CLAYTON, graduate guard: Clayton compiled more than 1,500 points and 400 assists at Coppin State, then missed last season at Hartford due to a shoulder injury. He’s fully healthy, but how well can his scoring ability translate from the MEAC to the Pac-12?

JARRED HYDER, senior guard: Hyder transferred to Cal from Fresno State, where he averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 assists as a freshman in 2019-20. He has struggled to make the transition to Cal, mostly due to injury issues. Our questions: Where does he fit in and is he ready to regain his form of three years ago?

KUANY KUANY, senior forward: The 6-9 native of Melbourne, Australia has teased fans with his athleticism for three years. There have been some attention-grabbing moments, just not enough of them. Fox says Kuany has shown growth this summer. Can he be that player who blossoms as a senior?

GRANT NEWELL, freshman forward: Newell missed most of his senior high school season due to injury and the coaching staff wasn’t sure he’d be ready to offer much this season. Then he showed himself to e one of the team’s best players on the European summer trip. Will the 6-8 combo forward be able to find a niche and contribute as a freshman?

ND OKAFOR, freshman forward: At 6-9, 235 pounds, Okafor is the body type the Bears have needed at the power forward spot. A native of Dundalk, Ireland (Alajiki’s home town), Okafor played at the NBA Academy in Mexico last season. Are his skills at either end of the floor developed to the point where he can make a difference in his debut season?

MARSALIS ROBERSON, sophomore guard: A former first-team All-State honoree at Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland, Roberson came to Cal offering great promise. He got limited opportunity last season, so we don’t really know much about him as a college player. Which position(s) on the perimeter can he play and can he crack the rotation?

LARS THIEMANN, senior center: The 7-1 native of Germany has been slow to develop, as can be the case with big men. But he averaged 4.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and shot 52 percent from the field over the final 11 games last season when moved into the starting lineup then played even better on the European tour. Will continued opportunity and improved confidence allow him to become a capable Pac-12 low-post player?

Cover photo of Kuany Kuany and Lars Thiemann by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

