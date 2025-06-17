Another Cal Commitment from Hawaii: OL Kamo'i Huihui-White
Cal picked up its second commitment of the day from Hawaii state champion Saint Louis High School when offensive lineman Kamo'i Huihui-White announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
Huihui-White’s Twitter message of his commitment came just minutes after Saint Louis quarterback Nainoa Lopes announced his commitment to the Golden Bears.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Huihui-White is the Bears’ 20th commitment in the class of 2026, and five of those players are from Hawaii.
Huihui-White chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Utah, Washington, BYU, SMU and Nebraska among others.
Rivals ranks Cal’s 2026 class as the 13th-best recruiting class in the country at this stage of the recruiting process, while 247 Sports ranks Cal’s class the 15th-best in the country. On3 places Cal’s class at No. 31 but has not added its two Tuesday commitments.
The 247 Sports website ranks Huihui-White as the nation’s 40th-best interior offensive line prospect in the class of 2026.
Huihui-White becomes the 14th player who has committed to Cal in the past three weeks. The others are Lopes, defensive lineman Kingston Schirmer,offensive tackle Esaiah Wong, tight end Luca Wolf, wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.