Beat USC, Stanford & UCLA in the Same Season? Cal Hasn't Done it Since 1958

The Bears haven't swept USC, Stanford and UCLA in the same season since 1958.

Cal’s players said the only thing they could after Saturday’s 10-3 loss at Arizona that leaves the Bears on the precipice of missing out on bowl eligibility.

“We still believe that we can win every game that we have left. So that’s what we’re going to do,” said senior defensive back Josh Drayden, aware that the Bears need to win all three to reach 6-6 and postseason eligibility.

“A bowl game right now, that’s the goal,” added Drayden in the video above. “So we’re going to keep fighting, keep clawing and hopefully we can make our way in there. Nothing’s changed.”

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” tackle Valentino Daltoso conceded. “We’ve got to sweep the California schools.”

The task will be difficult on a couple levels.

The loss in the desert leaves the Bears (3-6, 2-4) needing wins over USC, Stanford and UCLA to accomplish their goals.

How tough is that?

Well, the Bears haven’t done it in 63 years, not since Joe Kapp led Cal to a 14-12 win over USC, a 20-17 conquest of UCLA and a 16-15 victory over Stanford on the way to the Rose Bowl.

Cal, in fact, has swept its three in-state conference rivals just five times since they began all facing each other way back in 1933. And in four of those five seasons, the Bears wound up in the Rose Bowl.

The only exception was 1941, when Cal took all three games . . . and won just one other game all season to finish 4-5.

Of course, history won’t dictate the next three weeks.

But player availability will be impactful, and coach Justin Wilcox said Saturday he wasn’t sure whether the 24 players left home from the Arizona trip while in COVID protocol would definitely be back for Saturday’s home finale against USC.

Without quarterback Chase Garbers and 23 other players — along with five coaches and various staff members — who missed the game, Cal was a shell of recent self.

Following back-to-back wins in which they averaged 32.5 points and more than 477 yards, the Bears managed just a field goal and 122 yards against an Arizona team that had dropped its previous 20 games.

The Bears played without three starting offensive linemen -- left guard Ben Coleman and center Matthew Cindric in COVID protocol and left tackle Will Craig out with an injury. Wide receivers Nikko Remigio and Jeremiah Hunter were on the shelf with injuries.

On defense, end Luc Bequette, inside linebackers Trey Paster and Femi Oladejo, defensive back, cornerback Collin Gamble and nose guard Ricky Correia all were missing among players on the two-deep.

Placekicker Dario Longhetto also was among the two dozen held out.

If the players are reinstated by Saturday, they will take on a USC team that is struggling at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12 after a 31-16 loss at Arizona State.

Stanford lost 52-7 at Utah on Friday night and is 3-6 overall, last in the Pac-12 North at 2-5. And UCLA, which had a bye this weekend, is 5-4, 3-3 in the conference after back-to-back losses to Utah and Oregon.

PREMIER PUNTING: The unsung star of Saturday's game for Cal may have been punter Jamieson Sheahan. The senior from Australia averaged 47.1 yards per punt, by far the best game of his career.

Sheahan had three kicks exceed 50 yards, including a career-best 57-yarder. Two of his punts pinned Arizona inside its 20-yard line.

Of course, the Bears would have much preferred Sheahan didn’t have to establish a high water mark for punts attempted — 11.

His Arizona counterpart, sophomore Kyle Ostendorp, was even better. He punted seven times for an average of 50.1 yards, with four of his kicks topping 50 yards and four downed inside the 20.

Cover photo of Elijah Hicks, following his third interception of the season, by Al Semeno, KLC fotos

