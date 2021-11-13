Chase Garbers and His Cal Teammates Expect to be Ready for the Big Game

Parents of Chase Garbers report their son was `pretty asymptomatic' and is now cleared.

Cal players involved in the COVID-19 outbreak that left the team at less than full strength a week ago and caused today’s game against USC to be postponed should all be back on the field a the Bears travel to Stanford next Saturday for the 124th Big Game, according to the parents of quarterback Chase Garbers.

Grant and Angelique Garbers participated in a well-attended Zoom meeting for the parents of Cal players on Thursday night. Coach Justin Wilcox and medical representatives from Cal informed them the total number of positive cases in the program — players, coaches and staff — had reached 47.

“Forty-seven, that’s a lot,” Grant Garbers said on Saturday.

Among those, 31 experienced some COVID-19 symptoms, according to Garbers’ parents. “That was kind of surprising,” Grant Garbers added.

“The reality is a lot of guys tested positive. How severe the symptoms are, they didn’t elaborate on.”

The key is Cal officials told them there were no new positives in the second wave of weekly testing, which was either Wednesday or Thursday, according to Grant Garbers.

That means, barring any new positives, all those involved should have completed the mandatory 10 days of isolation before the Big Game.

Grant Garbers said their son was “pretty asymptomatic” and was cleared late this week.

“Chase is doing great,” Angelique Garbers said.

In the video at the top, recorded on Wednesday, Wilcox expressed optimism the Bears would be past the COVID crisis in time for the Big Game. Below, he says everyone has faced adversity through the COVID era but that the Bears have declined to consider themselves victims.

Cal played a week ago at Arizona without 24 players, including their senior quarterback, who had tested positive and faced 10 days of isolation. That number grew to 44 early this week, and because the Bears faced a severe manpower shortage among one position group their home finale against USC, scheduled for today, was put off until Saturday, Dec. 4.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, the associate chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine, had been critical this week of Berkeley public health’s mass testing on the team after one positive case emerged nearly two weeks ago.

Because the program is reportedly 99 percent vaccinated, widespread testing is not necessary unless symptoms emerge, she said.

“If there are 31 players who are symptomatic, of course they cannot play and they need to be away from others,” Dr. Gandhi said.

The CDC requires 10 days of isolation in those cases, which is why none of the could have played this week against the Trojans.

How this happened remains confusing. “Statistically, it seems like an anomoly that so many vaccinated (people) contracted the virus,” Grant Garbers said.

Dr. Gandhi said the chance of a vaccinated person spreading the virus is greatly reduced.

“What the CDC really showed us the last three months is vaccines definitely reduced transmission,” she said. “It’s not impossible to transmit, but less likely.

“Where you’re most likely to transmit it when you have a symptomatic breakthrough.”

Garbers’ parents said the Thursday night meeting was welcome, calm and informative.

“I think the players’ frustration has been more about a lack of communication and clarity,” Grant Garbers said. “You could sense some frustration with Justin (Wilcox) and justifiably so, particularly when Berkeley kind of called out the athletic program.”

Berkeley public health early last week released a statement, updating the program’s COVID positive numbers and saying the outbreak was due to an “ongoing failure to abide by public health measures.”

“I thought that was inappropriate and wrong,” Grant Garbers said.

Grant Garbers said he plans to attend the Big Game while Angelique will be at the UCLA-USC game to cheer on their younger son, Ethan, a quarterback with the Bruins.

Chase Garbers scored the game-winning touchdown at Stanford two years ago as Cal snapped a nine-year losing streak in the Big Game.

The Bears (3-6, 2-4) need to win their final three games to become bowl eligible. After Stanford, they play UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 27 before closing with the rescheduled USC game.

“They all want to get out there,” Grant Garbers said of the Cal players. “All those guys who are seniors, they’ve been frustrated with this year. Not just the COVID, but getting off to a tough (1-5) start.

“They were getting some momentum (with two straight wins), then Arizona . . . a game going in if they had a full team would have been a third win in a row. That was hard.”

