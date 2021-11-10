Cal AD Jim Knowlton Says Rescheduling USC Game Was Unavoidable

Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton met with reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday night to discuss the football program’s COVID-19 issues and the rescheduling of Saturday’s game against USC to Saturday, Dec. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

Here is some of what he had to say:

— He said everyone on the team was tested again Tuesday. “Today when we tested, we had really just a few but they all were in the same position group and it left us with an inability compete safely,” he said.

No new coaches were among those who tested positive on Tuesday, he said.

— Cal was able to reschedule the game — not forfeit — because USC agreed and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliakoff has discretion to allow that. USC interim coach Donte Williams said the Trojans weren’t interested in securing a forfeit victory.

“If you look at the rule, it’s really at the commissioner’s discretion . . . if both schools agree it’s in the best interests of their student-athletes. And that’s exactly where we are today.”

— Knowlton defended players, including quarterback Chase Garbers and seventh-year defensive end Luc Bequette, for expressing disappointment with what they heard in a Monday night meeting with Dr Anna Harte, chief of campus health.

“It couldn’t be any more confusing when you’re trying to figure out how to do the right thing,” he said. “I applaud our student-athletes for being vocal and wanting to know what’s going on.”

— One of the players’ complaints was what they heard as a mixed message. Was testing highly recommended or actually mandatory?

Knowlton said the athletic department and the campus have followed the guidance of Berkeley Public Health, and that being tested was required. If an asymptomatic player declined to be tested?

“They probably wouldn’t have been able to play,” he said.

— Asked about coach Justin Wilcox’s obvious frustration Saturday night with the way information was communicated to him during the week, Knowlton expressed empathy.

“I know he was frustrated because he loves to prepare our team and go out and win games,” he said. “And when you have to play with 25 percent of your players not there, that’s going to frustrate anybody.”

— Knowlton confirmed that all 24 players who were left home from Saturday’s game at Arizona had tested positive. They were not merely disqualified because of contact tracing.

— He also reiterated that more than 99 percent of the players, coaches and staff (117 total) were vaccinated. But then he said there were two who were unvaccinated, and that both of those took that route because they already had contracted COVID.

— Cal’s next game is now the Big Game at Stanford a week from Saturday. Any concerns about the Bears’ health status going forward?

“I really feel good. We’ve tested everyone of our student-athletes three times and we can tell we’re at the back end of this. I’m pretty confident when we kick it off next week and start preparing for Stanford we’re going to be in a great spot.”

Cover photo of Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo