All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats a Slight Home Betting Favorite Against Baylor

UC has to win to keep its at-large NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Russ Heltman

Jan 7, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) scores a basket as Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) scores a basket as Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is a slight betting favorite on Tuesday night in its second matchup this season against Baylor. UC is favored by 1.5 points as of this writing with a point total set at 140.5.

Cincinnati has been much better covering spreads of late and sits at 16-11 straight up and 13-14 against the spread. Meanwhile, Baylor is 16-11 SU and just 9-17 ATS this season.

They've been on opposite sides of overs throughout the season. Cincinnati's game went over on Saturday, but they are 8-19 to the over while Baylor games are 16-10 hitting overs. Their games are 5-3 to the over when playing as underdogs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State

Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks

Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks

Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle

Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium

'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah

Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams

Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns

Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents

Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball