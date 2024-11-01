Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2024-25 Record Predictions
CINCINNATI — The most anticipated Cincinnati Bearcats basketball season this decade is just days away from tipping off inside Fifth Third Arena.
Wes Miller and his staff have put together some stout non-conference tests ahead of the toughest Big 12 season in the league's history. There are zero byes with the addition of Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, and Colorado, meaning Cincinnati will play 20 league games at a rate of one game every 3-4 days once January hits.
It's a grind this veteran, experienced roster is built to dunk on. Let's get to my two-tier record prediction.
Non-Conference: 10-1 Record, Loss @ Villanova
Despite Day Day Thomas' status being iffy going into the season, I don't see it having much effect on Cincinnati in the first few weeks.
They don't play a top-175 team in KenPom's ratings until a road trip to Northern Kentucky on Nov. 19. All in all, they play four teams ranked in the top-175, with the toughest tests being at Villanova (No. 20 in KenPom), neutral against Dayton (No. 27), and home for Xavier (No. 33).
If Cincinnati is to reach its ceiling this season, a 2-1 mark across those games is plausible, along with no losses against much worse competitions in the other eight games (seven at home).
Cincinnati has set up a well-balanced non-conference slate with four top-35 matchups and a chance to gel further in the other games.
Conference Record: 13-7, Fourth-Place Finish
UC lost eight Big 12 games by five points or less last season, wrapping the campaign at 7-11 in conference action. A bevy of those results flip the Bearcats way this time around, thanks to the added depth and experience in the league.
Check out those results and how close Cincinnati was to a .500 or better league record:
Only Houston can boast as much returning depth in the league and it should be a major boost once UC gets into the grind of conference play.
Houston (15-3), and Iowa State (13-5) were the only programs that won 13-plus Big 12 games this past season, but the bottom of the league will be easier to deal with this time and result in four or five teams hitting that win mark in 2025.
Aziz Bandaogo has no restrictions, and Simas Lukošius isn't recovering from a car accident. Those two facts alone should set Cincinnati up much better entering conference play.
NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 Exit
The devil on my shoulder wants to mark an Elite 8 run for this program, given all of the momentum it has in Miller'sfourth campaign, but cooler heads prevailed.
Cincinnati will be a five or four seed entering the dance and dispatch a couple of weaker opponents, but likely having to play a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 is where the magic runs out in an atmosphere only Dillon Mitchell has experienced.
The 2024-25 season vaults Cincinnati back into the national CBB conversation permanently in the Miller era and sets up a deep tourney run in 2026.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024
Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley
Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup
Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'
Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado
Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win
Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming Win Over Arizona State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Football Handles Arizona State For Homecoming Victory
Look: Bearcats Announce Sellout For 2024 Homecoming Game
Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Exhibition Contest Against Ohio State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Looks The Part Across Exhibition Victory Over Ohio State
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker Room Following 19-13 Win
Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk