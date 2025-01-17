All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Moderate Home Betting Favorites Against Arizona State

UC is trying to pick up some conference momentum.

Russ Heltman

Jan 15, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller calls out in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting favorites again on Saturday. UC is currently an 8.5-point favorite as of this writing, with the point total set at 133.5 against Arizona State. It's Cincinnati's biggest spread as a favorite since not covering the eight points against Xavier in that 68-65 win.

The Bearcats got back on the winning side of the spread against Colorado and now sit 11-5 straight up and 7-9 against the spread. Meanwhile, Arizona State is 10-6 against the spread and straight up.

It's another under test for the point total as UC enters this game just 2-14 to the over this season, while ASU is 7-9 hitting overs and 2-3 doing it on the road. Cincinnati games have gone under in eight straight contests.

Check out the game at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

