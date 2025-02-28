All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Significant Betting Underdogs Against Houston

UC has lost 11 consecutive games in this series.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket as Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket as Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The oddsmakers aren't giving Cincinnati a great projection to beat No. 4 Houston on the road Saturday. UC is a 15-point betting underdogs with a point total set at 124.5 points.

UC enters the game 17-11 straight up and 13-15 against the spread, while Houston is 24-4 SU and 16-12 ATS. Both teams are 4-1 ATS in their past five games.

Cincinnati is now 8-20 hitting overs this season but has gone over in three of the past five, while Houston is 12-15-1 hitting overs, including an 8-10 mark at home. The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

