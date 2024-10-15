Bearcats Tight End Joe Royer Discusses Impactful Start At Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Joe Royer is playing like one of the nation's best tight ends midway through his first season at Cincinnati. The CFB veteran discussed how things have come together in his hometown.
"It's been great," Royer said about the experience. "It's finally come full circle for me. It's been a long road to get here, and I couldn't be happier where I am and the guys I'm playing with and the coaches I'm playing for. And especially being back home adds a little bit more extra special to it, but it's been great. Just glad to be a part of the team. Just try to go out there and help them win some games.
Royer just led the Bearcats in catches and yards against UCF and has tallied 28 grabs (seventh nationally among tight ends) for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
It's amounted to a 73.6 PFF grade, good for fifth best on the UC offense among players to notch at least 200 snaps so far. Another six games of this and Royer will get drafted to the NFL at 6-5, 255 pounds.
"He's a big guy so you can pretty much put it wherever and he's going to come down with it," UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby said on Tuesday. "He can also get a lot of yards after the catch and make some guys miss so he's a very big help to our offense and does a lot of good things for us."
