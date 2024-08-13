ESPN Lists Cincinnati Bearcats as FBS Team Likely to Rebound in 2024
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Bill Connelly sees the Bearcats football team bouncing back a bit in 2024. He listed them as an FBS team most likely to rebound from their 2023 stumble.
Cincinnati went 3-9 last season and finished 87th in SP+, as Connelly's system projects them at roughly 5.1 wins and a jump to 70th nationally this fall.
"Timing your power conference jump is hard sometimes," Connelly wrote. After reaching the CFP as an AAC team in 2021, Cincinnati slipped outside the SP+ top 30 and then lost head coach Luke Fickell just as it was time to join the Big 12. The Bearcats rejoined the power conference ranks with their worst team in at least six years. Throw in a 1-4 record in one-score finishes, and Scott Satterfield's first season was an abject disaster.
"Most of the Bearcats' best players return (running back Corey Kiner, receiver Xavier Henderson, defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, linebacker Jack Dingle), and Satterfield was not shy about addressing needs in the portal, bringing in 25 transfers. This should be a deeper and more talented team, and hey, the bar's really, really low after going 3-9. A fast start -- the Bearcats are projected favorites in three of their first four games -- could prompt a lovely turnaround."
Cincinnati should be able to get multiple one-score-game wins this season as they faced some brutal luck on that front in 2023.
If they can raise the level of offensive play in the red zone, give up fewer big plays on defense, and get a healthy snap diet out of Corleone, Cincinnati should be hunting a bowl berth down this year.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats