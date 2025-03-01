All Bearcats

John Williams Highlights NFL Combine Conversations Ahead of Workouts

Cincinnati could see three of their talents get drafted in April.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman John Williams (75) gets prepared prior to an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.
Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman John Williams (75) gets prepared prior to an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats offensive tackle John Williams met with the media on Saturday as he gets ready to workout in front of NFL teams during the 2025 NFL Combine.

Williams and fellow UC guard Luke Kandra have both reportedly met with a bunch of NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

The left tackle is ranked 217th on the consensus big board and Kandra is ranked the highest of any Cincinnati prospect this cycle at 136th overall. Williams is excited to develop his game with any operation, Philadelphia included after he met with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"The Eagles is definitely the easy answer," Williams said about a place he could develop best. "They have the best O-Line in the league. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, I'd say that'd be a great place to be, just with all the talent around."

Kandra, a Cincinnati native, has noted his love for playing at home and desire to play for any team, the Bengals especially.

He did not meet with media on Saturday. Bearcat Journal’s Keegan Nickoson reported it was due to more medical testing.

Published
