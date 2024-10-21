All Bearcats

Look: PFF Grades Following Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming Win Over Arizona State

The Bearcats have some momentum behind the program.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Kalen Carroll (21) runs in the first quarter of the College Football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Kalen Carroll (21) runs in the first quarter of the College Football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The PFF grades are in from Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming win over Arizona State. We'll start on the defensive side of the ball, which powered another win on Saturday. 

Jake Golday (82 overall) continued his strong run this season as the top defensive player followed by Eric Phillips (79.6), Antwan Peek Jr. (79.3), Jordan Young (71.9), and Kameron Wilson (69.4).

All in all, 12 different Bearcats defenders posted at least a 60 overall grade in the game. Phillips and Golday did enough to earn a spot on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week.

At the bottom of the list, Cincinnati had Cameron Roetherford (51.6), Logan Wilson (54.2), and Ormanie Arnold (54.9) bringing up the rear. 

On offense, Evan Pryor was the top-graded player (75.4), followed by Brendan Sorsby (73.9), Deondre Buford (71.3), Sterling Berkhalter (69.2), and Corey Kiner (69). It was by far Buford's highest-graded game of the season.

Cincinnati had 15 players earn at least a 60 overall grade, while Tony Johnson (57.1), Barry Jackson Jr. (54.1), and Francis Sherman (52) checked in at the bottom. 

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

