Report: Cincinnati Football Transfer Target Conner Moore Cancelling Additional School Visits
CINCINNATI — UC football is in the final mix with one of the best transfers on the board. 247Sports's Chris Hummer reported Montana State left tackle Conner Moore is cancelling his final two visits and will only see UC and Michigan State. He is currently on his MSU visit after already seeing Cincinnati.
The veteran mauler would be the best tackle on the team instantly after helping the Bobcats to a deep FCS playoff run. He's an Ohio-native and holds two more years of eligility.
Moore started 16 games this past season and tallied a whopping 904 snaps at the left tackle spot. The FCS All-American would be a huge addition to Nic Cardwell's group after earning a 76.7 PFF grade in 2024.
