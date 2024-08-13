All Bearcats

Watch: Joe Royer Makes Impressive TD Catch at Cincinnati Bearcats Fall Camp

Cincinnati could have some major impact from the tight end position.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) scores a touchdown during a scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) scores a touchdown during a scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Royer keeps making big plays at Cincinnati football fall camp.

Check out this Mossing as the Bearcats were back in action on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist

Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace

Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground

Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100

Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson

Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson

Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football