Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase

UC is hoping he completely solves the lagging kicking game from the past few seasons.

Russ Heltman

Oct 19, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Charlotte 49ers place kicker Stephen Rusnak (99) lines up a kick during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are welcoming a new kicker to help solidify that position in former Charlotte standout Stephen Rusnak.

The transfer is trying to boost a field goal unit that ranked in the bottom half nationally last season. The veteran is in his final season of eligibility after going 11-11 on field goal tries this past season, including 3-3 from 50-plus yards, and 25-25 on extra points. He was one of two qualified kickers nationally to not miss a field goal try. 

Hear from Rusnak on why he picked Cincinnati and more in another Transfer Tuesday segment from the UC media team:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

