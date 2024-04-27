All Bearcats

Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Drafted By Cleveland Browns

Briggs is getting a shot at the NFL dream.

Russ Heltman

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs is interviewed
Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs is interviewed / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Jowon Briggs is headed to Celveland to start his NFL career. He was the lone Bearcat to get taken, landing at Pick 243

Briggs posted 27 tackles (6 TFL) and two sacks this past season after being an integral part of the Bearcats success this decade. He keeps the Bearcats draft streak rolling to nine consecutive years with a player drafted.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.