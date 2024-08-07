Look: Cincinnati Announces Legendary 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame Class
CINCINNATI — The 2024 James P. Kelly UC Athletics Hall of Fame Class is here!
The school announced a group of names getting inducted this fall, including legendary wide receiver Mardy Gilyard and standout basketball guard Sean Kilpatrick. Check out the full class below:
- Omar Cummings (men’s soccer)
- Annette Echikunwoke (track and field)
- Vanessa Gilles (women’s soccer)
- Mardy Gilyard (football)
- Sean Kilpatrick (men’s basketball)
- Jordan Thompson (volleyball)
- Mike Woods (football)
The school's making the Hall of Fame induction ceremony its own event on Friday, Sept. 20 inside Fifth Third Arena and recognizing this class on Carson Field during the Houston-Cincinnati football game on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“I’m excited to announce the 2024 Hall of Fame Class,” Athletics Director John Cunningham said in a release. “Many of these honors are long overdue. I’m proud to honor our three 2024 female Olympians – Annette Echikunwoke, Vanessa Gilles, and Jordan Thompson, who I have enjoyed cheering on these last couple of weeks. From our football program, Mardy Gilyard was an electrifying playmaker for one of the greatest stretches in football history, and I’m excited to welcome the family of Mike Woods – one of our first football All-Americans, who passed away in 2009. I’m looking forward to having Sean Kilpatrick back to Fifth Third Arena, and Omar Cummings is one of the best soccer players ever to play for the Bearcats. They all had a tremendous impact on our university and athletics programs. It will be an incredible evening.”
Gilyard and Kilpatrick were two of the greatest talents to ever play football and basketball at UC. Gilyard was First Team All-America as a receiver and a kick returner in both the 2008 and 2009 seasons, while Kilpatrick owns the second-most wins of any Bearcats basketball player (101) and second-most points (2,145).
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL
Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats