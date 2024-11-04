All Bearcats

Podcast: Hoops is Back! Football Recruiting Hit And More

Cincinnati has both top sports in action.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats mascot walks on the court during a timeout in the first half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats mascot walks on the court during a timeout in the first half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back at it on the hardwood!

Neil Meyer and I conclude our Cincinnati hoops preview, assess the latest football recruiting loss, and take a look at the West Virginia matchup in football.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

