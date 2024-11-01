All Bearcats

Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan

Cincinnati has 15 players in the class now.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats player lifts his helmet after the Birmingham Bowl between Cincinnati Bearcats and Boston College Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati Bearcats wont 38-6. Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati Bearcats player lifts his helmet after the Birmingham Bowl between Cincinnati Bearcats and Boston College Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati Bearcats wont 38-6. Birmingham Bowl / Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats lost three-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson in a commitment flip from to Michigan entering the weekend. On3's Hayes Fawcett broke the news.

Patterson, a 6-3, 240-pound defensive tackle was previously committed to Northern Illinois and Cincinnati before the Wolverines swooped in.

Patterson attends Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana. The three-star defensive lineman has seen his recruitment jump over the last few months after picking up reported offers from Boston College, Toledo, Texas Tech, and committing to Cincinnati.

According to 247Sports, He is currently ranked 659th nationally and 75th among defensive linemen. It marks Cincinnati's fifth de-commit of the cycle and leaves them with two defensive linemen in a class 247Sports has slotted 61st nationally.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

