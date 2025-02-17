All Bearcats

Podcast: UC Women's Basketball HC Katrina Merriweather Joins The Show, Men's Team's Win Streak Halts

Both teams are in the bottom half of the Big 12 this season.

Russ Heltman

Oct 22, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Katrina Merriweather talks to media during Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Neil Meyer and I had the honor of chatting with Cincinnati Bearcats Women's Basketball head coach Katrina Merriweather on the latest Bearcat Blitz.

She discussed her team's season thus far before we closed the back half of the show with a recap of the men's team's 81-70 loss to Iowa State, putting them back in must-win territory against West Virginia on the road this Wednesday.

Check out the show below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

