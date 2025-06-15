Watch: Former Bearcats Star Lance Stephenson Gets Into Fight With Dwight Howard, Jordan Crawford in BIG3 Debut
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats star Lance Stephenson got into a fight with a familiar face and a future Pro Basketball Hall of Famer on Saturday.
First, Stephenson got into it with former Xavier star Jordan Crawford during a BIG3 game. Crawford put his finger in Stephenson's face. He swung at Crawford, but was held back by players on the court.
Both Stephenson and Crawford were at Cincinnati and Xavier at the same time (2009-10). Stephenson scored 22 points and had six rebounds against the Musketeers. Crawford had a poor shooting game, but still finished with 16 points and six rebounds, helping Xavier win the Crosstown Shootout in overtime 83-79.
A few minutes later, Stephenson got into it with NBA legend Dwight Howard. They both ended up on the ground.
Watch both interactions below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Tournament For First Time This Decade
Look: Top 2025 Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Arrives in Town For Freshman Year
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Accept Fun UC-Nebraska Podcast Challenge
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football, Basketball Send Out Four-Star Offers
Bill Connelly's SP+ Metric Ranks Cincinnati Football as Big 12's Worst Team Following Spring Transfer Cycle
Watch: Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Discusses Offseason at Ball & Brew Event
Cincinnati Adds Sixth 2025 Transfer Talent in FAU Forward Baba Miller
Cincinnati Makes Final Schools List For Three-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Charles Humphrey
Report: Date Finalized For 2025 Crosstown Shootout
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Safety Derrick Canteen Signs NFL Contract With San Francisco 49ers
Look: Kickoff Time Announced For Bearcats' Season-Opening Football Game
ESPN Ranks Cincinnati Football's 2025 Offseason Among Middle of Big 12 Pack
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star 2026 Running Back Rayshawn Duncan Jr.
Cincinnati Wins 2025 Big 12 Sports Medicine Staff of the Year
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds FCS Defensive Tackle Isaiah Rogers From Spring Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Passes Away Suddenly
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Among Top Schools In Recent NFL Snap Totals
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Baylor Forward Jalen Celestine
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From UCF Transfer Center Moustapha Thiam
CBS Sports Names Dontay Corleone, Brendan Sorsby to Annual Top-150 CFB Players List
Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Cincinnati Bearcats Football Following Team's 10th 2025 Spring Practice
Cincinnati Bearcats Star Forward Dillon Mitchell Entering Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Arrinten Page Entering Transfer Portal Following 2024-25 Season
Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position
Cincinnati Adds Big 12 Transfer Guard Sencire Harris to 2025-26 Roster
Cincinnati Lands First 2025 Transfer in Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa
The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Discusses Journey to UC And More
Pinging The Portal: UNC-Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha Visiting Cincinnati This Month
'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Reaches Out to High-Scoring Guard Brian Moore Jr.
'There Was No Temptation' - Brendan Sorsby Focused on Continued Improvement With Bearcats
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Linebacker Simeon Coleman Discusses Follow-Up To Strong Freshman Season
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Skill Position Players Workout at 2025 Big 12 Pro Day
Watch: 2025 Big 12 Pro Day Action For UC Linebackers, Linemen
Look: Five-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Signee Shon Abaev Includes UC in High-School Season Wrap-Up Post
Watch: New Cincinnati Transfer Wide Receiver Makes Crazy TD Catch in Spring Practice
Look: Cincinnati's Big 12 Pro Day Participants Revealed
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Multiple Three-Star Offensive Skill Players As Spring Football Starts Up
Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Safety Darrick Forrest Signs With New NFL Team
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk