Bearcats Lose Three-Star Commitment From Isaiah Mitchell, Add 2025 Three-Star Commitment From Marcus McGregor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team lost another 2025 commit on Monday. Three-star 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell is flipping his commitment to Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, Mitchell is the 103rd-best receiver nationally and 122nd-best player in Georgia.
He marks the fourth de-commitment from Cincinnati since the start of last month and has the 2025 class trending closer toward the 70s nationally on most major service rankings. Cincinnati did get a commitment on Monday to still sit at 18 commits in the class.
Three-star 2025 offensive lineman Marcus McGregor is now a part of the class out of Valley (Iowa).
According to On3, McGregor is the 2,218th-best player nationally and the 218th-best interior offensive lineman. He is ranked on Rivals and On3 but no other major services.
Cincinnati is his only power conference offer after flipping a commitment from Wyoming to UC, and makes four offensive linemen in the class.
