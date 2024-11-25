Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Offensive Line Commit Jahari Medlock to Florida
CINCINNATI — A brutal stretch for Cincinnati football continued on Monday as one of their three 2025 offensive line commits flipped to Florida. Three-star offensive tackle Jahari Medlock is taking his talents to the SEC.
Medlock committed in June before the Florida offer, but like with a few other de-commits this class, bigger schools came calling once UC popped up on the radar.
It's gotta be frustrating for UC's recruiting staff, but these are the breaks as a mid to low-tier power conference team. Cincinnati has just two offensive linemen in a class of 16 players that's firmly outside of 247Sports's top-60 classes nationally as of this writing.
