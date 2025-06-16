All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers No. 1 2027 Talent Baba Oladotun

Big-game hunting.

Russ Heltman

Feb 17, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the player tunnel prior to the game of the Wichita State Shockers against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  The basketball recruiting side hit fans with a flurry of offers over the past few days as Wes Miller continues eyeing elite talent across the country. We start with an offer for No. 1 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun out of James Hubert Blake (Maryland).

According to 247Sports, Oladotun is the No. 1 overall talent in the 2027 class. The 6-9, 175-pound forward holds 34 offers from some of the most elite programs in the country.

He would be the best prospect ever to commit to Cincinnati if they win that race.

We roll to an offer for four-star 2026 Link Academy (Missouri) forward Luca Foster.

According to 247Sports, Foster is the 97th-best player in the class and the 36th-best small forward. The 6-5, 185-pound weapon holds 15 offers from schools like Michigan and Oklahoma.

Cincinnati also offered three-star 2026 forward Aziz Olajuwon out of Clements (Texas).

He is the son of former NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon and holds four offers from schools like Virginia Tech and East Carolina at 6-6, 205 pounds.

Another former great athlete's son got a UC offer in four-star 2027 Mater Dei (California) forward DeMarcus Henry. He is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.

According to 247Sports, Henry is the 52nd-best player nationally and the 17th-best small forward.

The 6-6, 180-pound forward holds five offers from schools like Ohio State and Oregon.

The offers roll over to an offer for three-star 2027 point guard Nasir Anderson out of Norcross (Georgia).

According to 247Sports, Anderson is the 40th-best player nationally and the ninth-best point guard. He holds almost 10 offers now from schools like Missouri and Maryland at 6-2, 170 pounds.

Cincinnati is also interested in five-star 2027 center Obinna Ekezie Jr. out of Prolific Prep (California), offering him in recent days.

According to 247Sports, the seven-footer is ranked seventh nationally and secon among centers.

Ekezie holds 16 offers from schools like Alabama and Houston.

We wrap this basketball-focused roundup with an offer for four-star 2027 big man Charles Pur out of The Burlington Christian Academy (North Carolina).

He holds four offers from Mississippi State, Nicholls, South Carolina, and Cincinnati at 6-9, 200 pounds.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

