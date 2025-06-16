Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Pair of Three-Star Quarterbacks And More
CINCINNATI — We start the latest football-focused Recruiting Roundup with an offer for three-star 2027 quarterback Dane Weber out of Chaparral (Georgia). The focus is beginning to shift to 2027 as that class heats up in Cincinnati's view.
According to 247Sports, Weber is the 344th-best player nationally and the 25th-best quarterback.
He holds 10 other offers from schools like Kansas and Nevada at 6-2, 210 pounds. Check out Weber's highlights here.
A 2027 quarterback re-offer went to Ben Musser out of Prince Avenue Christian School (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Musser is ranked 360th nationally and 27th among quarterbacks. The 6-2, 190-pound pro-style passer holds 12 offers from schools like Nebraska and Toledo.
Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for unranked 2027 interior offensive lineman Jalen Webb out of Rossford (Ohio).
He is not ranked in 2027 class and holds two other offers from Kentucky and Toledo at 6-4, 305 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for 2026 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) defensive tackle Julian Dwyer.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds one other offer from Indiana at 6-4, 220 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
The Bearcats also offered 2028 Lakota West (Ohio) linebacker Judah Blair.
He is not ranked yet on a major service, with no major rankings available for the 2028 class. The 6-1, 200-pound talent already has 11 offers from schools like Oregon and Maryland.
Another 2028 offer went out to Mount St. Joseph (Maryland) cornerback Kinnard Mahomes.
He has one other offer from Toledo at 6-foot, 165 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
