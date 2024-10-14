All Bearcats

Report: Bearcats Land Among Four-Star 2025 Guard Jalen Reece's Top-Three Schools

UC's hoops recruiting is heating up.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats could land another four-star recruit in basketball this week. Oak Ridge's (Florida) Jalen Reece is down to Cincinnati, LSU, and Providence as his final schools, with a commitment date this Wednesday.

Joe Tipton reported the point guard's commitment date and final three schools. Reece has a clear fondness for Cincinnati, plus, a nice relationship he's formed with Jizzle James during their time playing together before James got to UC. The 6-foot guard displays consistent scoring ability as an active player at all three levels.

According to 247Sports, Reece is ranked 65th nationally and 10th among point guards. He'd join fellow four-star guard Keyshuan Tillery in UC's 2025 class.

He can turn defense into offense quickly, with noticeable acceleration. Reece would be a perfect fit in Wes Miller's offensive system as Cincinnati rolls out more wing-shooting options this season and beyond.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

