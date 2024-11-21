All Bearcats

Report: Multiple Major Predictions Have Cincinnati Landing Five-Star Talent Shon Abaev

The Bearcats are picking up some serious momentum under Wes Miller.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a couple of major predictions to land a five-star talent in the 2025 class this week. Shooting guard Shon Abaev out of Calvary Christian School (Florida) could be announcing a Cincinnati commitment soon.

On3's Joe Tipton predicted the commitment along with 247Sports's Travis Branham. His top five from last month included Cincinnati, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, and Arkansas.

According to 247Sports, Abaev is the 24th-best player nationally and the sixth-best small forward. The 6-8 talent held 26 total offers before cutting down his list. Abaev officially visited UC on Oct. 2.

The wing has nasty shotmaking skills to go with a strong acumen around the boards. Abaev owns a killer pull-up jump shot and would fit right with Cincinnati's long energetic approach on the offensive end, while also bringing tantalizing defensive tools to sharpen.

He would be one of the three highest-rated recruits of the 247Sports era.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week

PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State

Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State

Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson

Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game

Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels

Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More

Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State

Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles

Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More

Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting