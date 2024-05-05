Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
TUNNEL HILL — Zebulin Kinsey is a quarterback commit for the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2025 recruiting class.
Kinsey is currently ranked as a three-star and as high as the No. 14 quarterback in the class (ESPN) as he currently is the signal caller at Toronto High School in Toronto, Ohio.
“Cincinnati was the best choice for me for a couple of reasons. The first was because they pursued me the most. When I broke my foot at the start of my junior season, that didn’t make them stop going after me. They called and texted every day, unlike the other schools that were interested. I was their guy. Not only was Cincinnati the best choice for me because they pursued me the most, but it was also because of the family atmosphere that is down there. The staff are extraordinary people,” Kinsey stated to Bearcats Talk.
The Bearcats are the only team Kinsey has on his mind as of this moment.
“My recruitment has come to a close. I feel that God put me into a situation where Cincinnati is the clear path for my future success. Not only that, I’ll be playing ball with my brother who’s a running back. I’ve been on countless visits to Cincy and I’m heading back down in June for my official visit.”
Kinsey weighed in on recruiting other prospects to the Bearcats.
“I’m kind of lacking on recruiting other guys in my class but I’ve been in touch with a solid linebacker that we could really use (Grant Beerman). All of us commits though are getting closer to each other and we’re starting to really build this 25’ class.”
A few coaches have stood out to the quarterback commit as his recruitment continues.
“The coaches I talk to the most are Coach Thomas, Coach Satt, and basically all of the offensive guys and a lot of the recruiting staff. They’re all great conversations too. Super genuine people. My one message to UC fans is that they need to just trust in Coach Satt and the staff. They have a plan and it’s starting to come together. Just need to be patient.”
