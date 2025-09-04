Colorado Buffaloes, Delaware FPI Prediction Says A Lot About Deion Sanders' Team
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Colorado will look to bounce back from their season opening defeat to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 1:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FOX.
Colorado vs. Delaware Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes a 93.5 percent chance to beat the visiting Blue Hens.
Colorado is still seeking their first win this season after a close 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech. It was transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter’s first start with the Buffaloes after four seasons with the Liberty Flames.
Salter had an up and down night, going 17/28 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He rushed for another 43 yards and a touchdown.
Delaware on the other hand opened up their 2025 season with a 35-17 home win over the Delaware State Hornets. The Blue Hens were lead by quarterback Nick Minicucci, who was 28/36 passing for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
The Blue Hens are led by Coach Ryan Carty. Carty has been coaching for Delaware since 2022 and has an overall record of 27-11. Carty has won at least eight games in each of his first three seasons. The Blue Hens finished 2024 with a record of 9-2.
Colorado vs. Delaware Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are currently 23.5 point home favorites vs. the visiting Blue Hens according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is at 50.5 points.
Colorado has odds of -2800 to win the game outright while Delaware is a long shot to win at +1300.
The Buffaloes came this season with a win total of 5.5.
Colorado vs. Delaware Score Prediction
Even though it is just Week Two, it is hard to not have this as a must win game for the Buffaloes. An 0-2 start on the season before the Big 12 conference schedule hits is a receipt for disaster and would make going bowling difficult.
The Buffaloes are coming off a nine win 2024 season, but now have new faces all over the field. It may take some time for this newly put together team to get in a rhythm.
Expect Coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes to get back on track with their first win of the season this week. In a game where covering the spread goes down to the wire, Colorado outlasts Delaware. The Blue Hens find a way to backdoor cover, though.
Colorado 38, Delaware 16
