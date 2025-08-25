How Colorado Buffaloes Are Preparing For Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Quarterback Haynes King
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes will face one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football on Friday in Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets veteran Haynes King.
King, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Buffs in 2021 while playing for Texas A&M, has stepped up his game at Georgia Tech under coach Brent Key. In the past two seasons combined, the former five-star prospect has thrown for just under 5,000 yards and rushed for 1,324 while recording 62 total touchdowns.
Robert Livingston Readying For Haynes King
Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston spoke to the media on Monday and was asked about the challenge of slowing down Georgia Tech's King-led offense.
"It'll take everybody," Livingston said. "We talk about it all the time: The reason that we love defense is it takes all 11 guys. You can have 10 guys do their job and somebody messes up, he's going 70 yards, and I'm getting booed out of the stadium. It takes all 11, and I'm excited to see that. Each play will be a little bit different (with) who has maybe the pressure point and do enough to try to keep them guessing."
In preparing for King, Livingston has developed great respect for the quarterback's desire to win and his ability to find yardage through the air and with his legs. Although the Yellow Jackets ultimately lost, King put college football on notice last year when he threw for 303 yards and rushed for 110 in an eight-overtime thriller against then-No. 7 Georgia.
"He is an elite competitor. You feel him on every play," Livingston said. "I think offensively, they go as he goes. We say he's the straw that stirs the drink. The kid will make a 35-yard out route, and the next play, he's running counter OT through the A gap. He's what college football is about. If you look at his career and what he's done and when he's gotten his opportunities, he's made the most of them. He's a heck of a player."
Colorado's Defense Ready To Shine
While the Yellow Jackets don't lack talent on the offensive side of the ball, Livingston has confidence that his defense is ready for the challenge. Colorado defenders expected to shine this season include cornerback DJ McKinney, defensive end Arden Walker, safety Tawfiq Byard and others.
"They've put in the work," Livingston said of his defense. "The football gods should bless them. I can't say enough about this staff. We've got a bunch of great men that come to work every day. It's not about them, it's about the players. I think we're all ready for the first game."
Kickoff at Folsom Field on Friday is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.