Randy Moss Delivers Powerful Message To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
All-time great NFL wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss shared some words of wisdom with the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday ahead of the season opener.
Decked out in a CU sweatshirt, Moss spoke on the impact of his older brother's passing in 2019, his love for the game and the power of belief as the Buffs prepare for Friday's matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star was introduced to the team by Colorado coach and fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
"I love him to life because he was there," Sanders said, per CU's social media channels. "I'm talking about there. With no further ado, I want him to get up and share whatever he wants to share with you guys for a moment in time."
Sanders shared last month that Moss called him every other day during the summer as he battled and ultimately won his battle with bladder cancer.
Randy Moss' Message To Colorado Buffaloes
Moss began his speech by discussing his late older brother and the impact he continues to have on his life.
"When I was young, I had an older brother that played the game of football before me, so that's where I got it from," Moss said. "My brother passed away right after I was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. My brother passed in 2019. My emotions has been everywhere, but the one thing that when 'Coach Prime' called me, that's one thing I couldn't get out of my mind: Am I my brother's keeper?"
Later, Moss praised Sanders' Colorado program, calling it a "professional setting." Sanders holds several former NFL players on his coaching staff, including fellow Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk (running backs) and Warren Sapp (pass rush coordinator).
"I love what you're doing around here, coach (Sanders), because this is what I stand for," Moss said. "There's a reason I told coach I wanted to come and see this team. There is a reason. All this professional football talent around here? Hey, guys, y'all might not know it, and I know you heard it, this is a professional setting from the meals, the coaches, the preparation and everything they do."
"Attention to Detail"
As "Coach Prime" and his staff have harped on throughout fall camp, Moss believes that mastering the little things will be key for Colorado this season.
"If you're asking me, 'Why am I here?' I just want to see the attention to detail," Moss said. "I just want to see what's coming out that tunnel Friday. That's why I'm here. I'm here for the love of my brother, but at the same time I love this game."
Moss' closing statement was also powerful.
"I see 'Believe' on your shirts, right?" Moss said. "I don't care who they come and put y'all in front of. Y'all gotta believe that if you're prepared, you're gonna go ahead and take it home."