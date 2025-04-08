Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Praised By National Analyst Prior To NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is just weeks away from finding out his next destination when the NFL Draft kicks off in late April. Could Sanders change the fortunes of an NFL franchise immediately next season?

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders wrapped up his pro day on Friday. Shortly following Colorado's NFL Showcase, the Tennessee Titans decided to cancel their private workout with Sanders. Tennessee has the No.1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. 

Football analyst Emory Hunt went on the Ross Tucker Podcast on Monday and spoke highly of Sanders. 

Shedeur Sanders Stock Up?

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colora
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Emory Hunt has high hopes for Shedeur Sanders this season.

“When it is Week Six and Shedeur is leading in Rookie of the Year voting, and whatever team he is on is like 5-1, don’t get mad at me when I poke fun at you,” Hunt said. 

Sanders is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. A majority of his boards and mock drafts have Sanders being the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback taken off the board. The top quarterback prospect in this draft class is Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Then it is likely between Sanders and Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The top three teams in the 2025 NFL Draft order are all in need of a quarterback: the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants

Hunt thinks Sanders would be able to take any of these teams and have success right away. That may be a tall task especially after how much each of these teams struggled in 2024.

However, when Sanders got to Colorado, the Buffaloes were coming off of a 1-11 season. Within two years he had them competing for the Big 12 Championship. Could he replicate that type of team turnaround at the next level?

Shedeur Sanders's Colorado Tenure

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Couga
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders went from Jackson State to Colorado after his father, Deion Sanders, took the vacant coaching job with the Buffaloes prior to the 2023 season. After being 1-11 the year before, Deion Sanders was extremely active in the transfer portal to get guys to come to Colorado.

2023 got off to a great start. The Buffaloes were 3-0, ranked in the top 25, and even hosted ESPN’s College GameDay. Buffaloes’ players like Sanders and Travis Hunter began to take the country by storm with "Coach Prime" on the sidelines. Following the 3-0 start, Colorado fell apart. They lost eight of their final nine games to finish with a record of 4-8 on the season.

Sanders still put up strong numbers with 3,230 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns on a 79.3 completion percentage.

2024 was a different story for the Buffaloes team. Sanders got even better and so did the team, and Sanders even won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Colorado finished with a 9-3 regular season record and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 passing touchdowns on the highest completion percentage in FBS football at 71.8 percent.

