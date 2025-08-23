Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Shares Expectations For Sons Shedeur and Shilo's NFL Rookie Seasons

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed what he's expecting from his sons in their first NFL seasons. Shedeur is beginning his pro career with the Cleveland Browns and Shilo is fighting to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season roster.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
While he's coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this fall, coach Deion Sanders will also be keeping a close eye on his two youngest sons as they enter their first NFL seasons.

Shedeur has received most of the attention this offseason within the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback room, and Shilo is currently fighting to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster as a safety. Both spent their final two college seasons in Boulder, helping the Buffs to nine wins last year and a bowl game berth.

Deion Sanders Expecting Sons' "Best"

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime," now entering his third season at Colorado, recently opened up about the agreement he made with his two sons ahead of their respective rookie seasons in the NFL.

"My deal with my kids is that they don't have to be THE best but they have to give THEIR BEST," Deion Sanders told Bleacher Report. "They've always been very mature, and they're very understanding of the times and what they're up against. I'm truly excited to see them overcome all the adversity and for them to shine."

Shedeur will not start for the Browns in their regular season opener, but the fifth-round draft pick has turned heads when healthy this preseason. Against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Browns to a win. Shedeur and the Browns will close their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"He is thankful and appreciative of the opportunity," Deion Sanders said of Shedeur earlier this month. "He doesn't get caught up with the rhetoric with the media. He was coached through that when he was a kid, so we've always gone through that, and he has always navigated his way. Some of the stuff is just ignorant, but he far surpasses that, and I can't wait to see him play."

Shilo signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, and despite some strong moments this preseason, he's currently questionable to make coach Todd Bowles' 53-man roster. Tampa Bay will close its preseason slate on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Other NFL Buffs Wrapping Up Preseason Camps

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with Shedeur and Shilo, seven other former Buffs who played for "Coach Prime" in Boulder are wrapping up preseason camps with their respective NFL teams:

  • Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver (Arizona Cardinals)
  • Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers)
  • Wide Receiver Will Sheppard (Green Bay Packers)
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars)
  • Defensive End BJ Green II (Jaguars)
  • Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars)

Back in Boulder, "Coach Prime" is preparing his new-look Buffs squad for their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado and Georgia Tech will face off on Friday, Aug. 29, at Folsom Field.

