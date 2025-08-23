Deion Sanders Shares Expectations For Sons Shedeur and Shilo's NFL Rookie Seasons
While he's coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this fall, coach Deion Sanders will also be keeping a close eye on his two youngest sons as they enter their first NFL seasons.
Shedeur has received most of the attention this offseason within the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback room, and Shilo is currently fighting to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster as a safety. Both spent their final two college seasons in Boulder, helping the Buffs to nine wins last year and a bowl game berth.
Deion Sanders Expecting Sons' "Best"
"Coach Prime," now entering his third season at Colorado, recently opened up about the agreement he made with his two sons ahead of their respective rookie seasons in the NFL.
"My deal with my kids is that they don't have to be THE best but they have to give THEIR BEST," Deion Sanders told Bleacher Report. "They've always been very mature, and they're very understanding of the times and what they're up against. I'm truly excited to see them overcome all the adversity and for them to shine."
Shedeur will not start for the Browns in their regular season opener, but the fifth-round draft pick has turned heads when healthy this preseason. Against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Browns to a win. Shedeur and the Browns will close their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
"He is thankful and appreciative of the opportunity," Deion Sanders said of Shedeur earlier this month. "He doesn't get caught up with the rhetoric with the media. He was coached through that when he was a kid, so we've always gone through that, and he has always navigated his way. Some of the stuff is just ignorant, but he far surpasses that, and I can't wait to see him play."
Shilo signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, and despite some strong moments this preseason, he's currently questionable to make coach Todd Bowles' 53-man roster. Tampa Bay will close its preseason slate on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.
Other NFL Buffs Wrapping Up Preseason Camps
Along with Shedeur and Shilo, seven other former Buffs who played for "Coach Prime" in Boulder are wrapping up preseason camps with their respective NFL teams:
- Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver (Arizona Cardinals)
- Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers)
- Wide Receiver Will Sheppard (Green Bay Packers)
- Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens)
- Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Defensive End BJ Green II (Jaguars)
- Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars)
Back in Boulder, "Coach Prime" is preparing his new-look Buffs squad for their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado and Georgia Tech will face off on Friday, Aug. 29, at Folsom Field.