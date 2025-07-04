Multiple Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Targets Set to Announce Commitments on July 5
The Colorado Buffaloes are finalists for class of 2026 recruits defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa and safety D’Montae “Chico” Tims. Both Faupusa and Tims will be announcing their commitments on Saturday, July 5.
Manoah Faupusa Player Profile
Manoah Faupusa is a 6-2, 310 pound defensive lineman out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Faupusa is rated as three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 90 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.
Faupusa is set to announce his commitment on his Instagram live on July 5 at 2:30 pm PT. The three finalists are the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats, and Missouri Tigers.
D’Montae “Chico” Tims Player Profile
D’Montae “Chico” Tims is a 6-0, 195 pound safety out of Seffner, Florida. Tims is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 94 safety in the class of 2026 by 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tims previously committed to the Missouri Tigers in early April of 2025, but decommitted on May 8. Since then, he has recently gone on official visits to the Colorado Buffaloes, Louisville Cardinals, Missouri Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores.
Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes have been fairly quiet in recruiting for the class of 2026. So far, Deion Sanders has only received the commitments from five recruits; four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star linebacker Colby Johnson, three-star athlete Domata Peso Jr, and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.
This class is ranked No. 101 in the country according to 247Sports.
Colorado To Heavily Rely on Transfer Portal in 2026?
Since taking over as Buffaloes coach in 2023, Coach Prime has relied heavily on the transfer portal. It appears that is going to be the case again in 2026.
Colorado has had major success in the portal. When Deion Sanders took the Colorado job, he brought with him from Jackson State to Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. These two helped completely change the trajectory of the Colorado Buffaloes football program.
Hunter and Sanders became two of the most popular players in all of college football the second they took the field in Boulder. Travis Hunter wowed the nation with his elite play on both offense and defense. Sanders on the other hand was one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch in the land.
In 2024, Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season. They earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars. Travis Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy while Shedeur Sanders win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. Hunter and Sanders were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and will get their rookie seasons' underway this fall.
Hunter was taken No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars while Sanders was a fifth round selection by the Cleveland Browns.