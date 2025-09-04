Why Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Could Start In NFL Sooner Rather Than Later
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster as the third-string quarterback for their Week One matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Could the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders wind up starting games this season?
Former NFL Linebacker Predicts Sanders Will Start for Browns
Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said on Pivot Podcast that he sees Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback for the Browns sooner than later.
“Joe Flacco is 716 years old,” Crowder said. “Shedeur Sanders is about to to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.”
Joe Flacco was named as the Browns starting quarterback for Week One against the Bengals. The backup quarterback is Dillon Gabriel and then there is Shedeur Sanders as the third stringer.
Cleveland shook up their quarterback room during the preseason by trading away Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and releasing Tyler Huntley. Deshaun Watson remains out with a torn achilles suffered last season.
The Browns rolling with Flacco as the starting quarterback doesn’t come as a surprise. Flacco, while being 40-years-old, is the safest option. Flacco has nearly two decades of experience as a starting quarterback, including one season with the Browns in 2023. Flacco started the second half of that season and helped lead them to the playoffs.
The backup as of now is rookie Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That leaves the Browns fifth round selection, Shedeur Sanders as the third string quarterback.
Path for Sanders to Start in Cleveland
The path for Shedeur Sanders to start is not as complicated as it would be for most third string quarterbacks. Joe Flacco is not going to be viewed as a long term solution for the Browns. He is just there to steady the ship as the Browns figure out of one of the rookies is ready to take control of the offense and potentially become the franchise quarterback.
That’s why both Gabriel and Sanders could get their chance this season. The Browns need to find out of one now them can be “the guy” before next year’s draft. Gabriel will get the first crack at it if and when Flacco takes a seat. If Gabriel struggles, the door is wide open for Sanders to come in and show why he should be the quarterback.
If Gabriel and Sanders don't show promise in their time on the field, it is very likely that the Browns will once again be picking at the top of the draft. The Browns also own the Jagaurs 2026 first-round pick. There is a strong possibility that one of their picks in the first round will be used on a quarterback.
Sanders proved his exciting talents during two seasons in Boulder. His Buffaloes jersey is retired after Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and No. 1 in quarterback rating.
Buffaloes fans will be watching to see if Sanders can work his way up the depth chart.