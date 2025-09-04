Buffs Beat

Why Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Could Start In NFL Sooner Rather Than Later

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders is currently slotted as the third string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Here's how Sanders could start this season.

Cory Pappas

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster as the third-string quarterback for their Week One matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Could the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders wind up starting games this season?

Former NFL Linebacker Predicts Sanders Will Start for Browns

Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Starting Quarterback Joe Flacco Rookie Dillon Gabriel
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said on Pivot Podcast that he sees Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback for the Browns sooner than later. 

“Joe Flacco is 716 years old,” Crowder said. “Shedeur Sanders is about to to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.”

Joe Flacco was named as the Browns starting quarterback for Week One against the Bengals. The backup quarterback is Dillon Gabriel and then there is Shedeur Sanders as the third stringer.

Cleveland shook up their quarterback room during the preseason by trading away Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and releasing Tyler Huntley. Deshaun Watson remains out with a torn achilles suffered last season.

Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Starting Quarterback Joe Flacco Rookie Dillon Gabriel
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns rolling with Flacco as the starting quarterback doesn’t come as a surprise. Flacco, while being 40-years-old, is the safest option. Flacco has nearly two decades of experience as a starting quarterback, including one season with the Browns in 2023. Flacco started the second half of that season and helped lead them to the playoffs.

The backup as of now is rookie Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That leaves the Browns fifth round selection, Shedeur Sanders as the third string quarterback. 

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

Path for Sanders to Start in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Starting Quarterback Joe Flacco Rookie Dillon Gabriel
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jamil Muhammad (45) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The path for Shedeur Sanders to start is not as complicated as it would be for most third string quarterbacks. Joe Flacco is not going to be viewed as a long term solution for the Browns. He is just there to steady the ship as the Browns figure out of one of the rookies is ready to take control of the offense and potentially become the franchise quarterback. 

That’s why both Gabriel and Sanders could get their chance this season. The Browns need to find out of one now them can be “the guy” before next year’s draft. Gabriel will get the first crack at it if and when Flacco takes a seat. If Gabriel struggles, the door is wide open for Sanders to come in and show why he should be the quarterback. 

If Gabriel and Sanders don't show promise in their time on the field, it is very likely that the Browns will once again be picking at the top of the draft. The Browns also own the Jagaurs 2026 first-round pick. There is a strong possibility that one of their picks in the first round will be used on a quarterback.

Sanders proved his exciting talents during two seasons in Boulder. His Buffaloes jersey is retired after Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and No. 1 in quarterback rating.

Buffaloes fans will be watching to see if Sanders can work his way up the depth chart.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football