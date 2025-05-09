Travis Hunters Wears Jacksonville Jaguars Pajamas Under Colorado Graduation Gown
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter wore Jacksonville Jaguars pajamas under his graduation gown at Colorado’s graduation. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.
Travis Hunter Graduates From University of Colorado
As great as Travis Hunter was on the field for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2023 and 2024 season, he also was great off the field. Hunter graduated from Colorado this week with a degree in anthropology. Hunter was a two-time Academic All-American with a 3.79 GPA.
Per Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy profile, he is third Heisman Trophy winner ever to earl Academic All-American honors, joining a pair of Florida Gators; 2007 winner Tim Tebow and 1996 winner Danny Wuerffel. Addionally, Hunter became the first player in Colorado football program history to be named a unanimous First-team All-American and First-team Academic All-American.
Hunter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders each had their jersey numbers retired at halftime of the Buffaloes spring game. Sanders and Hunter each were drafted into the NFL last month and their No. 2 and No. 12 will never be worn by another Colorado Buffalo.
This is just the start of a chaotic week for Hunter who will be reporting to Jaguars rookie mini camp starting tomorrow.
Travis Hunter’s College Career Comes To A Close
Travis Hunter’s collegiate football career has come to a close. Hunter was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022. He initially had committed to the Florida State Seminoles, but then shocked the entire country by flipping to Jackson State when coach Deion Sanders took the job. He became the first ever five-star recruit to sign with an FCS or HBCU school.
Hunter played one season at Jackson State, winning SWAC Freshman of the Year. In that offseason, Coach Sanders made the decision to take the Colorado Buffaloes coaching job. Hunter decided to follow Coach Prime to Boulder for the 2023 season.
Despite Colorado going just 4-8 in 2023, the whole country met Hunter and was introduced to his two-way skills at both cornerback and wide receiver. He was a 2023 Consensus All-American at just 20-years old.
His superstardom went even more nuclear in 2024. Colorado went 9-4, and Hunter had a historic individual season. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in the nation. This was all capped off by Hunter being named a Unanimous All-American and winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
In 2024, Travis Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter had 26 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one tackle for less.